Triplex sells for $1.4 million in Santa Rosa

A 2,301-square-foot house built in 1924 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 206 Boyce Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 14, 2023. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $587 per square foot. This single-story house offers a roomy layout with six bedrooms and three bathrooms. In addition, the home features a garage. The property's lot measures 4,791 square feet square feet in area.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.