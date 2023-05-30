Triplex sells in Rohnert Park for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 1232 Southwest Boulevard in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,785-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on May 11, 2023, for $1,075,000, or $386 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

