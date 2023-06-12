Triplex sells in Santa Rosa for $950,000

The spacious property located at 1481 West Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 19, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $299 per square foot. The house, built in 1991, has an interior space of 3,180 square feet. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.