Triplex sells in Windsor for $1.3 million

A 4,116-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 8717 Windsor Road in Windsor was sold on May 15, 2023. The $1,280,000 purchase price works out to $311 per square foot. The property features nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.