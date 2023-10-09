What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in in the past week.

In total, 13 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $707,885. The average price per square foot was $466.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Oct. 1 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2664 Lathrop Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $629,000, single-family home at 2664 Lathrop Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 2664 Lathrop Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $629,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,633 square feet. The price per square foot was $385.

1005 Brunello Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $675,000, single-family house at 1005 Brunello Drive

The 1,355 square-foot single-family residence at 1005 Brunello Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $675,000, $498 per square foot. The house was built in 2018.

2811 Lomitas Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $725,000, single-family residence at 2811 Lomitas Ave.

The 1,636 square-foot single-family house at 2811 Lomitas Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $725,000, $443 per square foot. The house was built in 1938.

1070 Spencer Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $730,000, detached house at 1070 Spencer Ave.

The sale of the single-family house at 1070 Spencer Ave. in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $730,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,141 square feet. The price per square foot was $640.

1853 Slater Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $747,000, single-family home at 1853 Slater Street

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1853 Slater Street in Santa Rosa. The price was $747,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1937 and the living area totals 983 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $760.

1462 Trombetta Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $765,000, single-family residence at 1462 Trombetta Street

The property at 1462 Trombetta Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $765,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,176 square feet. The price per square foot is $352.

2935 Joyce Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $847,500, single-family house at 2935 Joyce Street

The property at 2935 Joyce Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $847,500. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 2,105 square feet. The price per square foot is $403.

1655 Monterey Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $860,000, detached house at 1655 Monterey Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1655 Monterey Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $860,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1949 and the living area totals 1,985 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $433.

4830 Post Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $955,000, single-family home at 4830 Post Court

The property at 4830 Post Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $955,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,286 square feet. The price per square foot is $418.

2413 Horseshoe Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1 million, single-family house at 2413 Horseshoe Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2413 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,025,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,594 square feet. The price per square foot was $643.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.