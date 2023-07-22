What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $2.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past two weeks.

In total, 16 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $547.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 3 to the week of July 15 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $925,000-single-family house at 1774 Western Ave.

The property at 1774 Western Ave. in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,707 square feet. The price per square foot is $542.

1901 Rainier Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $975,000-single-family home at 1901 Rainier Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1901 Rainier Circle in Petaluma. The price was $975,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 2,088 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $467.

317 Bodega Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $975,000-detached house at 317 Bodega Ave.

The 1,512 square-foot single-family home at 317 Bodega Ave. in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $975,000, $645 per square foot. The house was built in 1890.

1104 Garfield Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 1104 Garfield Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1104 Garfield Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,055,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,722 square feet. The price per square foot was $388.

1558 Henry Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million-single-family house at 1558 Henry Way

The 2,030 square-foot detached house at 1558 Henry Way in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,077,500, $531 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

725 English Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million-detached house at 725 English Street

The sale of the single-family home at 725 English Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,115,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,882 square feet. The price per square foot was $592.

481 Hawk Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.3 million-single-family residence at 481 Hawk Drive

The property at 481 Hawk Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,300,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,626 square feet. The price per square foot is $495.

515 Walnut Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.5 million-single-family home at 515 Walnut Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 515 Walnut Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,530,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1906 and has a living area of 1,735 square feet. The price per square foot was $882.

524 McNear Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.6 million-single-family home at 524 McNear Ave.

The property at 524 McNear Ave. in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,624,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,710 square feet. The price per square foot is $599.

707 D Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.2 million-single-family house at 707 D Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 707 D Street in Petaluma. The price was $2,210,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1910 and the living area totals 3,110 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $711.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.