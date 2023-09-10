What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past two weeks.

In total, 11 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $971,045. The average price per square foot was $511.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 21 to the week of Sep. 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1812 Wisteria Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $580,000, manufactured home at 1812 Wisteria Circle

The property at 1812 Wisteria Circle in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $580,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 1,386 square feet. The price per square foot is $418.

411 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $669,000, single-family residence at 411 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 411 Sonoma Mountain Parkway in Petaluma. The price was $669,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 1,364 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $490.

1304 South McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $672,500, detached house at 1304 South McDowell Blvd.

The property at 1304 South McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $672,500. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 2,300 square feet. The price per square foot is $292.

745 South McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $775,000, single-family home at 745 South McDowell Blvd.

The 1,988 square-foot single-family home at 745 South McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $775,000, $390 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

1324 Pacific Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $850,000, single-family house at 1324 Pacific Ave.

The 2,009 square-foot single-family house at 1324 Pacific Ave. in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $850,000, $423 per square foot. The house was built in 1966.

1658 Cerro Sonoma Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $950,000, detached house at 1658 Cerro Sonoma Circle

The sale of the single-family house at 1658 Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 2,113 square feet. The price per square foot was $450.

1811 Chelsea Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million, single-family house at 1811 Chelsea Court

The sale of the single family residence at 1811 Chelsea Court in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,088 square feet. The price per square foot was $479.

1895 Mallard Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1 million, single-family residence at 1895 Mallard Lane

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1895 Mallard Lane in Petaluma. The price was $1,010,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,745 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $579.

904 Melanie Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.8 million, single-family home at 904 Melanie Court

The sale of the detached house at 904 Melanie Court in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,830,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,094 square feet. The price per square foot was $591.

105 G Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2 million, single-family home at 105 G Street

The property at 105 G Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,950,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,047 square feet. The price per square foot is $953.

