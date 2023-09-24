What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past two weeks.

In total, 10 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $872,000, $453 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Sep. 4 to the week of Sep. 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $495,000, condominium at 122 Park Place Drive

The sale of the condominium at 122 Park Place Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $495,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in August. The condominium was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,356 square feet. The price per square foot was $365.

1484 Sunrise Parkway, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $551,000, single-family house at 1484 Sunrise Parkway

The property at 1484 Sunrise Parkway in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $551,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot is $410.

2 Twin Creeks Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $560,000, single-family home at 2 Twin Creeks Circle

The 1,724 square-foot detached house at 2 Twin Creeks Circle in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $560,000, $325 per square foot. The house was built in 1997.

101 Marylyn Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $685,000, condominium at 101 Marylyn Circle

The property at 101 Marylyn Circle in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $685,000. The condominium was built in 1981 and has a living area of 1,456 square feet. The price per square foot is $470.

6. $740,000, detached house at 1617 Jeffrey Drive

The 1,397 square-foot single-family house at 1617 Jeffrey Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $740,000, $530 per square foot. The house was built in 1964.

571 Jade Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $824,000, condominium at 571 Jade Street

The sale of the condominium at 571 Jade Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $824,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in August. The condominium was built in 2016 and has a living area of 1,907 square feet. The price per square foot was $432.

516 Yellowstone Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 516 Yellowstone Court

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 516 Yellowstone Court in Petaluma. The price was $1,065,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 2,154 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $494.

1747 Zinfandel Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million, detached house at 1747 Zinfandel Drive

The property at 1747 Zinfandel Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,075,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,325 square feet. The price per square foot is $462.

1739 Zinfandel Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million, single-family home at 1739 Zinfandel Drive

The 2,655 square-foot single-family residence at 1739 Zinfandel Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $452 per square foot. The house was built in 1992.

315 Sherri Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million, single-family residence at 315 Sherri Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 315 Sherri Court in Petaluma. The price was $1,525,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1979 and the living area totals 2,905 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $525.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.