What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past two weeks.

In total, 14 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $517.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 29 to the week of June 10 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2200 Mari Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $799,000-single-family home at 2200 Mari Lane

The property at 2200 Mari Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $799,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 2,647 square feet. The price per square foot is $302.

1740 Pine Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $895,000-single-family house at 1740 Pine Ave.

The 1,832 square-foot detached house at 1740 Pine Ave. In Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $895,000, $489 per square foot. The house was built in 1966.

909 Claret Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $937,000-detached house at 909 Claret Court

The sale of the single family residence at 909 Claret Court in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $937,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,502 square feet. The price per square foot was $624.

828 Bluegrass Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $950,000-single-family residence at 828 Bluegrass Drive

The property at 828 Bluegrass Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,223 square feet. The price per square foot is $427.

1712 Southview Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $975,000-single-family residence at 1712 Southview Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1712 Southview Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $975,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,576 square feet. The price per square foot was $378.

5. $1.1 million-single-family home at 1712 Brompton Street

The 2,667 square-foot single-family house at 1712 Brompton Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,070,000, $401 per square foot. The house was built in 1993.

1818 Mariposa Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million-detached house at 1818 Mariposa Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1818 Mariposa Drive in Petaluma. The price was $1,175,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,173 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $370.

537 Amber Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.4 million-single-family house at 537 Amber Way

The 2,359 square-foot detached house at 537 Amber Way in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,350,000, $572 per square foot. The house was built in 1965.

610 Fifth Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million-detached house at 610 Fifth Street

The 1,332 square-foot single-family house at 610 Fifth Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,500,000, $1,126 per square foot. The house was built in 1910.

17 Melinda Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.6 million-single-family home at 17 Melinda Lane

The property at 17 Melinda Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,600,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,646 square feet. The price per square foot is $972.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.