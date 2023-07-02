What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, 11 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $976,636. The average price per square foot ended up at $496.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 18 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

139 West Payran Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $670,000-single-family house at 139 WestPayran Street

The 1,186 square-foot single-family house at 139 WestPayran Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $670,000, $565 per square foot. The house was built in 1960.

1301 Beechwood Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $761,000-detached house at 1301 Beechwood Drive

The property at 1301 Beechwood Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $761,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,324 square feet. The price per square foot is $575.

1568 Trellis Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $780,000-single-family residence at 1568 Trellis Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1568 Trellis Lane in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $780,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,128 square feet. The price per square foot was $367.

421 Garfield Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $815,000-single-family home at 421 Garfield Drive

The 1,656 square-foot single-family home at 421 Garfield Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $815,000, $492 per square foot. The house was built in 1969.

21 Pelican Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $820,000-detached house at 21 Pelican Court

The property at 21 Pelican Court in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,864 square feet. The price per square foot is $440.

2001 Western Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $975,000-single-family home at 2001 Western Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2001 Western Ave. in Petaluma. The price was $975,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 1,130 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $863.

1904 Oriole Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 1904 Oriole Way

The sale of the single family residence at 1904 Oriole Way in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,125,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,985 square feet. The price per square foot was $567.

3. $1.3 million-single-family house at 2390 I Extension Street

The property at 2390 I Extension Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,260,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,862 square feet. The price per square foot is $677.

74 Rovina Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million-single-family home at 74 Rovina Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 74 Rovina Lane in Petaluma. The price was $1,400,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,353 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $418.

279 Cambridge Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million-single-family residence at 279 Cambridge Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 279 Cambridge Lane in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,480,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 3,510 square feet. The price per square foot was $422.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.