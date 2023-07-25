What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past two weeks.

In total, 48 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $840,682. The average price per square foot was $456.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 10 to the week of July 22 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2200 Old Ranch Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $1 million-single-family house at 2200 Old Ranch Place

The property at 2200 Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,621 square feet. The price per square foot is $382.

2486 Chanate Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $1 million-single-family home at 2486 Chanate Road

The sale of the single family residence at 2486 Chanate Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,022,727, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 1,838 square feet. The price per square foot was $556.

6269 Meadowstone Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $1.2 million-detached house at 6269 Meadowstone Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 6269 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,165,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,338 square feet. The price per square foot was $498.

1900 Brush Creek Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $1.3 million-single-family residence at 1900 Brush Creek Road

The property at 1900 Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The house was built in 1929 and has a living area of 1,842 square feet. The price per square foot is $679.

8839 Hood Mountain Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.3 million-single-family residence at 8839 Hood Mountain Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 8839 Hood Mountain Way in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,298,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 2,392 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $543.

5954 Sunhawk Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.5 million-single-family home at 5954 Sunhawk Drive

The 2,992 square-foot detached house at 5954 Sunhawk Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,480,000, $495 per square foot. The house was built in 2017.

4754 Woodview Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.6 million-single-family house at 4754 Woodview Drive

The 2,647 square-foot single-family home at 4754 Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,550,000, $586 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.

3550 Golf View Terrace, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.6 million-detached house at 3550 Golf View Terrace

The property at 3550 Golf View Terrace in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,625,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 2,193 square feet. The price per square foot is $741.

5678 Eastlake Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.9 million-single-family residence at 5678 Eastlake Drive

The 4,003 square-foot single-family house at 5678 Eastlake Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,900,000, $475 per square foot. The house was built in 2016.

1598 Grayhawk Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2 million-single-family home at 1598 Grayhawk Place

The sale of the detached house at 1598 Grayhawk Place in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $2,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 3,139 square feet. The price per square foot was $637.

