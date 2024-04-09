What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 26 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $738,385, $469 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 31 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1231 Janet Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $755K, single-family house at 1231 Janet Way

The property at 1231 Janet Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $755,000. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,554 square feet. The price per square foot is $486.

255 Silver Creek Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $760K, single-family home at 255 Silver Creek Circle

The 1,530 square-foot single-family house at 255 Silver Creek Circle in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $760,000, $497 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

8. $762K, single-family residence at 6536 Pine Valley Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 6536 Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $762,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,845 square feet. The price per square foot was $413.

7. $777K, single-family house at 556 Alderbrook Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 556 Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $777,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1945 and the living area totals 1,622 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $479.

5567 Yerba Buena Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $859K, single-family residence at 5567 Yerba Buena Road

The 1,695 square-foot detached house at 5567 Yerba Buena Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $859,000, $507 per square foot. The house was built in 1971.

1019 Franquette Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $940K, single-family home at 1019 Franquette Ave.

The property at 1019 Franquette Ave. in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $940,000. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot is $495.

3550 Heimbucher Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $950K, single-family house at 3550 Heimbucher Way

The sale of the single family residence at 3550 Heimbucher Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,400 square feet. The price per square foot was $396.

6388 Pine Valley Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million, single-family residence at 6388 Pine Valley Drive

The 2,478 square-foot single-family house at 6388 Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,188,000, $479 per square foot. The house was built in 2014.

174 Yulupa Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million, single-family home at 174 Yulupa Circle

The property at 174 Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,211,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,002 square feet. The price per square foot is $403.

1. $1.5 million, single-family home at 3654 Alta Vista Ave.

The 3,228 square-foot detached house at 3654 Alta Vista Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,499,000, $464 per square foot. The house was built in 1973.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.