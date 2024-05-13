What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 39 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $859,744. The average price per square foot was $429.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 5 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2560 Barona Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $900K, single-family residence at 2560 Barona Place

The property at 2560 Barona Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 2,728 square feet. The price per square foot is $330.

8853 Oak Trail Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $902K, single-family home at 8853 Oak Trail Court

The 2,027 square-foot single-family house at 8853 Oak Trail Court in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $901,500, $445 per square foot. The house was built in 1981.

1442 Escalero Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $912K, single-family house at 1442 Escalero Road

The sale of the single family residence at 1442 Escalero Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $911,500, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,857 square feet. The price per square foot was $491.

1700 Pamela Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $950K, single-family home at 1700 Pamela Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 1700 Pamela Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,460 square feet. The price per square foot was $651.

4808 Lucy Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million, single-family house at 4808 Lucy Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 4808 Lucy Court in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,095,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 3,130 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $350.

3751 Doverton Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 3751 Doverton Court

The property at 3751 Doverton Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,135,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,100 square feet. The price per square foot is $366.

768 Orchard Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million, single-family home at 768 Orchard Street

The 1,969 square-foot single-family residence at 768 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,165,000, $592 per square foot. The house was built in 1910.

328 Mountain Vista Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million, single-family house at 328 Mountain Vista Court

The sale of the single-family home at 328 Mountain Vista Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,175,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,870 square feet. The price per square foot was $628.

9458 Oak Trail Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 9458 Oak Trail Circle

The 2,308 square-foot single-family home at 9458 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,250,000, $542 per square foot. The house was built in 2007.

4730 Woodcliff Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million, single-family house at 4730 Woodcliff Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 4730 Woodcliff Court in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,345,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 2,510 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $536.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.