What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 13 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $461.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8841 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $680,000-detached house at 8841 Oakmont Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 8841 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $680,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 2,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $336.

9. $805,000-single-family residence at 1927 Calavaras Drive

The property at 1927 Calavaras Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $805,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,415 square feet. The price per square foot is $569.

6405 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $855,000-single-family house at 6405 Bennett Valley Road

The sale of the single family residence at 6405 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $855,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,944 square feet. The price per square foot was $440.

488 Oak Brook Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $950,000-single-family home at 488 Oak Brook Court

The 1,891 square-foot detached house at 488 Oak Brook Court in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $950,000, $502 per square foot. The house was built in 1979.

590 Caber Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1 million-detached house at 590 Caber Drive

The property at 590 Caber Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,010,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,318 square feet. The price per square foot is $436.

3632 Alta Vista Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.3 million-single-family residence at 3632 Alta Vista Avenue

The 4,131 square-foot detached house at 3632 Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,320,000, $320 per square foot. The house was built in 1985.

4747 Woodview Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.4 million-single-family house at 4747 Woodview Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 4747 Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,350,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 3,022 square feet. The price per square foot was $447.

1578 Manzanita Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.6 million-single-family home at 1578 Manzanita Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1578 Manzanita Avenue in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,594,500 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,886 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $552.

1444 Nighthawk Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.7 million-detached house at 1444 Nighthawk Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 1444 Nighthawk Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,685,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,376 square feet. The price per square foot was $499.

3375 Ridgeview Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.8 million-single-family home at 3375 Ridgeview Drive

The 3,225 square-foot single-family home at 3375 Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,837,000, $570 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

