What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 32 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $736,379. The average price per square foot was $416.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 25 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6555 Stonecroft Terrace, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $825,000-single-family residence at 6555 Stonecroft Terrace

The property at 6555 Stonecroft Terrace in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,659 square feet. The price per square foot is $497.

1516 Hexem Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $835,000-single-family home at 1516 Hexem Ave.

The property at 1516 Hexem Ave. in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,506 square feet. The price per square foot is $554.

163 California Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $847,000-single-family house at 163 California Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 163 California Ave. in Santa Rosa. The price was $847,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1949 and the living area totals 1,301 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $651.

5424 Evonne Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $870,000-detached house at 5424 Evonne Ave.

The 1,400 square-foot detached house at 5424 Evonne Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $870,000, $621 per square foot. The house was built in 1960.

3800 Sherbrook Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $935,000-single-family residence at 3800 Sherbrook Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 3800 Sherbrook Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $935,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,593 square feet. The price per square foot was $361.

4805 Lucy Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million-single-family house at 4805 Lucy Court

The sale of the single family residence at 4805 Lucy Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,871 square feet. The price per square foot was $366.

6256 Meadowstone Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.1 million-detached house at 6256 Meadowstone Drive

The 2,281 square-foot single-family home at 6256 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $460 per square foot. The house was built in 1994.

2410 Rancho Cabeza Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million-single-family home at 2410 Rancho Cabeza Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 2410 Rancho Cabeza Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,992 square feet. The price per square foot was $602.

4714 Devonshire Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million-single-family residence at 4714 Devonshire Place

The sale of the single family residence at 4714 Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,350,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,805 square feet. The price per square foot was $481.

2742 Treetops Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.4 million-single-family house at 2742 Treetops Way

The 2,900 square-foot detached house at 2742 Treetops Way in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,370,000, $472 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.