What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 21 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $792,143, $432 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 23 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2519 Horseshoe Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $815,000-single-family home at 2519 Horseshoe Drive

The property at 2519 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $815,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,691 square feet. The price per square foot is $482.

2591 Del Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $850,000-single-family residence at 2591 Del Rosa Ave.

The property at 2591 Del Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,209 square feet. The price per square foot is $385.

2037 Woodside Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $896,000-single-family house at 2037 Woodside Drive

The 1,886 square-foot single-family home at 2037 Woodside Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $896,000, $475 per square foot. The house was built in 1963.

5769 Desoto Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $970,000-detached house at 5769 Desoto Drive

The 2,182 square-foot single-family house at 5769 Desoto Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $970,000, $445 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

2476 Plum Meadow Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $980,000-single-family home at 2476 Plum Meadow Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2476 Plum Meadow Court in Santa Rosa. The price was $980,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 2,480 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $395.

6349 Stone Bridge Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $981,000-detached house at 6349 Stone Bridge Road

The sale of the single-family home at 6349 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $981,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,870 square feet. The price per square foot was $525.

6353 Stone Bridge Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million-single-family residence at 6353 Stone Bridge Road

The sale of the single family residence at 6353 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,010,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,695 square feet. The price per square foot was $596.

5054 Fravel Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million-single-family house at 5054 Fravel Lane

The 2,622 square-foot single-family home at 5054 Fravel Lane in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $400 per square foot. The house was built in 1977.

420 Woodley Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million-single-family home at 420 Woodley Way

The property at 420 Woodley Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,051,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,065 square feet. The price per square foot is $509.

1432 Great Heron Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million-single-family residence at 1432 Great Heron Drive

The 3,704 square-foot single-family house at 1432 Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,525,000, $412 per square foot. The house was built in 2002.

