What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 19 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $800,974. The average price per square foot was $500.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 6 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $700,000-single-family residence at 201 Oak Shadow Drive

The property at 201 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,352 square feet. The price per square foot is $518.

2458 Gads Hill Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $705,000-single-family home at 2458 Gads Hill Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2458 Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa. The price was $705,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1986 and the living area totals 1,184 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $595.

1136 Lanewood Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $725,000-single-family house at 1136 Lanewood Way

The property at 1136 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $725,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,296 square feet. The price per square foot is $559.

1835 Tisserand Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $755,000-detached house at 1835 Tisserand Drive

The 1,603 square-foot single-family residence at 1835 Tisserand Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $755,000, $471 per square foot. The house was built in 1959.

5677 Evening Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $870,000-single-family home at 5677 Evening Way

The sale of the single family residence at 5677 Evening Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $870,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,024 square feet. The price per square foot was $430.

477 Oak Brook Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $872,000-single-family house at 477 Oak Brook Court

The sale of the detached house at 477 Oak Brook Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $872,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,401 square feet. The price per square foot was $622.

4. $900,000-detached house at 740 Blossom Way

The 1,681 square-foot single-family home at 740 Blossom Way in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $900,000, $535 per square foot. The house was built in 1947.

1132 Lanewood Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $961,000-single-family residence at 1132 Lanewood Way

The property at 1132 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $961,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,598 square feet. The price per square foot is $601.

6267 Meadowstone Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-single-family house at 6267 Meadowstone Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 6267 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,160,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,281 square feet. The price per square foot was $509.

3967 Parker Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.6 million-single-family residence at 3967 Parker Hill Road

The 3,885 square-foot single-family residence at 3967 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $2,575,000, $663 per square foot. The house was built in 2018.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.