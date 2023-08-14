What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?
A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.
In total, 19 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $800,974. The average price per square foot was $500.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 6 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
10. $700,000-single-family residence at 201 Oak Shadow Drive
The property at 201 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,352 square feet. The price per square foot is $518.
9. $705,000-single-family home at 2458 Gads Hill Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2458 Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa. The price was $705,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1986 and the living area totals 1,184 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $595.
8. $725,000-single-family house at 1136 Lanewood Way
The property at 1136 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $725,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,296 square feet. The price per square foot is $559.
7. $755,000-detached house at 1835 Tisserand Drive
The 1,603 square-foot single-family residence at 1835 Tisserand Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $755,000, $471 per square foot. The house was built in 1959.
6. $870,000-single-family home at 5677 Evening Way
The sale of the single family residence at 5677 Evening Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $870,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,024 square feet. The price per square foot was $430.
5. $872,000-single-family house at 477 Oak Brook Court
The sale of the detached house at 477 Oak Brook Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $872,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,401 square feet. The price per square foot was $622.
4. $900,000-detached house at 740 Blossom Way
The 1,681 square-foot single-family home at 740 Blossom Way in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $900,000, $535 per square foot. The house was built in 1947.
3. $961,000-single-family residence at 1132 Lanewood Way
The property at 1132 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $961,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,598 square feet. The price per square foot is $601.
2. $1.2 million-single-family house at 6267 Meadowstone Drive
The sale of the single-family house at 6267 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,160,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,281 square feet. The price per square foot was $509.
1. $2.6 million-single-family residence at 3967 Parker Hill Road
The 3,885 square-foot single-family residence at 3967 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $2,575,000, $663 per square foot. The house was built in 2018.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: