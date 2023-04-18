What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 18 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $467.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 9 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $770,000-single-family home at 4767 Sunshine Avenue

The sale of the single family residence at 4767 Sunshine Avenue in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $770,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,874 square feet. The price per square foot was $411.

4678 Rocky Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $910,000-single-family residence at 4678 Rocky Way

The property at 4678 Rocky Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $910,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 2,194 square feet. The price per square foot is $415.

9119 Oak Trail Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $972,500-detached house at 9119 Oak Trail Circle

The property at 9119 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $972,500. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,973 square feet. The price per square foot is $493.

2144 Beverly Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $991,000-single-family house at 2144 Beverly Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2144 Beverly Way in Santa Rosa. The price was $991,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 2,853 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $347.

2250 Vallejo Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 2250 Vallejo Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 2250 Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,058,181, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,766 square feet. The price per square foot was $599.

3577 Southridge Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.5 million-single-family house at 3577 Southridge Drive

The 3,457 square-foot single-family house at 3577 Southridge Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,500,000, $434 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

3561 Southridge Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.5 million-single-family home at 3561 Southridge Drive

The 3,205 square-foot single-family house at 3561 Southridge Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,500,000, $468 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

1834 Happy Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.8 million-detached house at 1834 Happy Valley Road

The sale of the detached house at 1834 Happy Valley Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,750,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,529 square feet. The price per square foot was $496.

3735 Woodbourne Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $2.2 million-single-family residence at 3735 Woodbourne Place

The 3,966 square-foot single-family residence at 3735 Woodbourne Place in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $2,182,500, $550 per square foot. The house was built in 1991.

1. $2.5 million-single-family home at 4067 Polled Hereford Drive

The 3,794 square-foot single-family home at 4067 Polled Hereford Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $2,525,000, $666 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.