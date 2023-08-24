What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks?
A house in Windsor that sold for $965,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.
In total, 10 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $791,400. The average price per square foot was $440.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 7 to the week of Aug. 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
10. $600,000-single-family home at 679 Windsor River Road
The property at 679 Windsor River Road in Windsor has new owners. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot is $446.
9. $700,000-single-family house at 7946 Shira Street
The sale of the single-family residence at 7946 Shira Street in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,559 square feet. The price per square foot was $449.
8. $737,000-detached house at 8615 Windsor Park Circle
The 1,700 square-foot single-family residence at 8615 Windsor Park Circle in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $737,000, $434 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.
7. $755,000-single-family residence at 450 Goblet Place
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 450 Goblet Place in Windsor. The price was $755,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,374 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $549.
6. $775,000-single-family residence at 1262 Vintage Greens Drive
The sale of the single family residence at 1262 Vintage Greens Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $775,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,912 square feet. The price per square foot was $405.
5. $777,000-single-family home at 9449 Wellington Circle
The 1,782 square-foot single-family residence at 9449 Wellington Circle in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $777,000, $436 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.
4. $800,000-single-family house at 392 Winemaker Way
The property at 392 Winemaker Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,998 square feet. The price per square foot is $400.
3. $895,000-detached house at 8826 Holly Leaf Drive
The sale of the detached house at 8826 Holly Leaf Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $895,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,173 square feet. The price per square foot was $412.
2. $910,000-single-family house at 325 La Quinta Drive
The property at 325 La Quinta Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $910,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,237 square feet. The price per square foot is $407.
1. $965,000-single-family residence at 6152 Wright Way
The 1,903 square-foot single-family house at 6152 Wright Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $965,000, $507 per square foot. The house was built in 1979.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
