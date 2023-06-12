What are the 4 most expensive homes that sold in Sea Ranch in the past 5 weeks?

A house in The Sea Ranch that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sea Ranch in the past five weeks.

In total, four residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past five weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million, $895 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 17 to the week of June 10 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

4. $995,000-single-family residence at 36066 Sea Ridge Road

The 1,801 square-foot detached house at 36066 Sea Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $995,000, $552 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

3. $1.3 million-single-family house at 82 Seal Rock Reach

The property at 82 Seal Rock Reach in The Sea Ranch has new owners. The price was $1,300,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 978 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,329.

2. $1.4 million-detached house at 38988 Hedgegate Road

The sale of the single family residence at 38988 Hedgegate Road in The Sea Ranch has been finalized. The price was $1,372,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,910 square feet. The price per square foot was $718.

1. $2.1 million-single-family home at 49 Fishermans Close

The 1,750 square-foot single-family house at 49 Fishermans Close in The Sea Ranch has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $2,100,000, $1,200 per square foot. The house was built in 1976.

