What are the 5 most expensive homes that reported sold in Guerneville in the past 4 weeks?

A house in Guerneville that sold for $610,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Guerneville between March 26 and April 2.

In total, five real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $486,737. The average price per square foot ended up at $348.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 27 to the week of April 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

17550 Old Monte Rio Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $373,583-single-family house at 17550 Old Monte Rio Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 17550 Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $373,583, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1919 and has a living area of 1,749 square feet. The price per square foot was $214. The deal was finalized on Mar. 17.

17259 Verba Lane, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

4. $425,100-condominium at 17259 Verba Lane

The 1,392 square-foot condominium at 17259 Verba Lane in Guerneville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $425,100, $305 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1989. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

18375 Old Monte Rio Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $450,000-single-family home at 18375 Old Monte Rio Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 18375 Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The price was $450,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1920 and the living area totals 984 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $457. The deal was finalized on Mar. 1.

2. $575,000-detached house at 16386 Cutten Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 16386 Cutten Drive in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $575,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,877 square feet. The price per square foot was $306. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

16790 Watson Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

1. $610,000-single-family residence at 16790 Watson Road

The property at 16790 Watson Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $610,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 975 square feet. The price per square foot is $626. The deal was finalized on Feb. 16.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.