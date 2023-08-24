What are the 5 most expensive homes that sold in Cotati in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Cotati that sold for $885,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cotati in the past three weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $777,200. The average price per square foot ended up at $455.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 24 to the week of Aug. 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

58 Gilbert Way, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

5. $625,000-detached house at 58 Gilbert Way

The property at 58 Gilbert Way in Cotati has new owners. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,552 square feet. The price per square foot is $403.

8425 Lakewood Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

4. $711,000-single-family house at 8425 Lakewood Ave.

The property at 8425 Lakewood Ave. in Cotati has new owners. The price was $711,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,312 square feet. The price per square foot is $542.

8802 Clothier Lane, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

3. $805,000-single-family home at 8802 Clothier Lane

The 1,764 square-foot single-family home at 8802 Clothier Lane in Cotati has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $805,000, $456 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

249 Veronda Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

2. $860,000-single-family residence at 249 Veronda Ave.

The 1,446 square-foot detached house at 249 Veronda Ave. in Cotati has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $860,000, $595 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

180 West Sierra Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

1. $885,000-single-family home at 180 West Sierra Ave.

The sale of the single family residence at 180 West Sierra Ave. in Cotati has been finalized. The price was $885,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,464 square feet. The price per square foot was $359.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.