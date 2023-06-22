What are the 5 most expensive homes that sold in Cotati in the past 4 weeks?

A house in Cotati that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cotati in the past four weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $860,700. The average price per square foot was $505.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 22 to the week of June 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

17 Dyquisto Way, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

5. $711,500-detached house at 17 Dyquisto Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 17 Dyquisto Way in Cotati. The price was $711,500 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $353.

8465 Larch Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

4. $717,000-single-family house at 8465 Larch Ave.

The property at 8465 Larch Ave. In Cotati has new owners. The price was $717,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot is $640.

8557 Cypress Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

3. $845,000-single-family residence at 8557 Cypress Ave.

The sale of the single family residence at 8557 Cypress Ave. In Cotati has been finalized. The price was $845,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,520 square feet. The price per square foot was $556.

258 Aguirre Way, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

2. $980,000-single-family home at 258 Aguirre Way

The property at 258 Aguirre Way in Cotati has new owners. The price was $980,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,673 square feet. The price per square foot is $586.

205 Veronda Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million-detached house at 205 Veronda Ave.

The 2,181 square-foot single-family home at 205 Veronda Ave. In Cotati has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $481 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.