What are the 5 most expensive homes that sold in Monte Rio in the past 5 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Monte Rio in the past five weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past five weeks, with an average price of $835,100. The average price per square foot was $546.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 11 to the week of April 13 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

20366 Sunnyside Way, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

5. $225K, single-family home at 20366 Sunnyside Way

The sale of the single-family home at 20366 Sunnyside Way in Monte Rio has been finalized. The price was $225,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1935 and has a living area of 748 square feet. The price per square foot was $301.

20200 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

4. $570K, single-family house at 20200 Foothill Drive

The 783 square-foot single-family residence at 20200 Foothill Drive in Monte Rio has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $569,500, $727 per square foot. The house was built in 1932.

20095 River Boulevard, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

3. $700K, single-family residence at 20095 River Blvd.

The sale of the single family residence at 20095 River Blvd. in Monte Rio has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,436 square feet. The price per square foot was $487.

22939 Conifer Drive, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

2. $981K, single-family residence at 22939 Conifer Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 22939 Conifer Drive in Monte Rio. The price was $981,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1974 and the living area totals 2,193 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $447.

1. $1.7 million, single-family house at 22681 Sylvan Way

The property at 22681 Sylvan Way in Monte Rio has new owners. The price was $1,700,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,480 square feet. The price per square foot is $685.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.