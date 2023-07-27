What are the 5 most expensive homes that sold in Monte Rio in the past 6 weeks?

A house in Monte Rio that sold for $789,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Monte Rio in the past six weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past six weeks, with an average price of $450,400, $403 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 13 to the week of July 22 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

21438 Alpine Terrace, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

5. $75,000-single-family house at 21438 Alpine Terrace

The sale of the single-family home at 21438 Alpine Terrace in Monte Rio has been finalized. The price was $75,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1910 and has a living area of 1,148 square feet. The price per square foot was $65.

21527 Highland Terrace, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

4. $315,000-single-family home at 21527 Highland Terrace

The 571 square-foot detached house at 21527 Highland Terrace in Monte Rio has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $315,000, $552 per square foot. The house was built in 1914.

21549 Monte Vista Terrace, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

3. $508,000-detached house at 21549 Monte Vista Terrace

The property at 21549 Monte Vista Terrace in Monte Rio has new owners. The price was $508,000. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 756 square feet. The price per square foot is $672.

20420 Chapel Drive, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

2. $565,000-single-family residence at 20420 Chapel Drive

The property at 20420 Chapel Drive in Monte Rio has new owners. The price was $565,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,024 square feet. The price per square foot is $552.

19638 Redwood Drive, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

1. $789,000-single-family home at 19638 Redwood Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 19638 Redwood Drive in Monte Rio. The price was $789,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 2,084 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $379.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.