What are the 5 most expensive homes that sold in Sea Ranch in the past 4 weeks?

A house in The Sea Ranch that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sea Ranch in the past four weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $665.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 21 to the week of Sep. 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $650,000, detached house at 38050 Timber Ridge Road

The 1,084 square-foot single-family house at 38050 Timber Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $650,000, $600 per square foot. The house was built in 1997.

4. $1.2 million, single-family house at 152 Sea Drift

The 2,268 square-foot single-family residence at 152 Sea Drift in The Sea Ranch has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $529 per square foot. The house was built in 1992.

3. $1.2 million, single-family home at 233 Cormorant Close

The sale of the single family residence at 233 Cormorant Close in The Sea Ranch has been finalized. The price was $1,220,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,855 square feet. The price per square foot was $658.

2. $1.2 million, single-family residence at 349 Westgate Drive

The property at 349 Westgate Drive in The Sea Ranch has new owners. The price was $1,225,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,042 square feet. The price per square foot is $600.

1. $1.6 million, single-family home at 233 Ballast Road

The property at 233 Ballast Road in The Sea Ranch has new owners. The price was $1,610,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,625 square feet. The price per square foot is $991.

