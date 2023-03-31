A house in Healdsburg that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Healdsburg between March 19 and March 26.

In total, six real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $945,000. The average price per square foot was $585.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 6 to the week of March 26 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

97 Kennedy Lane, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $455,000 home at 97 Kennedy Lane

The property at 97 Kennedy Lane in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $455,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 1,152 square feet. The price per square foot is $395. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

304 Maple Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $550,000 single-family home at 304 Maple Circle

The sale of the single-family residence at 304 Maple Circle in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,230 square feet. The price per square foot was $447. The deal was finalized on Mar. 3.

836 University Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $825,000 single-family home at 836 University Street

The 1,426 square-foot single-family home at 836 University Street in Healdsburg has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $825,000, $579 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on Mar. 2.

105 Ferrero Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $920,000 single-family home at 105 Ferrero Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 105 Ferrero Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $920,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 1,857 square feet. The price per square foot was $495. The deal was finalized on Mar. 2.

1081 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million home at 1081 Healdsburg Avenue

The property at 1081 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 2,055 square feet. The price per square foot is $535. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

1. $1.8 million home at 727 Center Street

The 1,970 square-foot single-family house at 727 Center Street in Healdsburg has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,820,000, $924 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The deal was finalized on Mar. 1.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.