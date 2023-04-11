What are the 6 most expensive homes that reported sold in Sea Ranch in the past 3 weeks?

A house in The Sea Ranch that sold for $2.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Sea Ranch between April 2 and April 9.

In total, six real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $857.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 27 to the week of April 9 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $825,000-detached house at 41466 Deer Trail

The 1,656 square-foot detached house at 41466 Deer Trail in The Sea Ranch has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $825,000, $498 per square foot. The house was built in 1986. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

5. $870,000-single-family house at 37238 Schooner

The sale of the single-family home at 37238 Schooner in The Sea Ranch has been finalized. The price was $870,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 938 square feet. The price per square foot was $928. The deal was finalized on Mar. 23.

4. $1.3 million-single-family home at 88 Burl Tree

The property at 88 Burl Tree in The Sea Ranch has new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,404 square feet. The price per square foot is $890. The deal was finalized on Mar. 15.

3. $1.3 million-single-family residence at 35357 Ramsgate Road

The 1,527 square-foot detached house at 35357 Ramsgate Road in The Sea Ranch has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,260,000, $825 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The deal was finalized on Mar. 3.

2. $2 million-detached house at 40450 Leeward Road

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 40450 Leeward Road in The Sea Ranch. The price was $1,995,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,385 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $836. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

1. $2.4 million-single-family home at 35028 Crows Nest Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 35028 Crows Nest Drive in The Sea Ranch has been finalized. The price was $2,395,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,111 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,135. The deal was finalized on Mar. 23.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.