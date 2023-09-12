What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Cloverdale in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Cloverdale that sold for $799,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past three weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $678,833, $362 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 21 to the week of Sep. 9 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

104 West Brookside Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

6. $530,000, detached house at 104 West Brookside Drive

The 1,672 square-foot single-family home at 104 West Brookside Drive in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $530,000, $317 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

460 Lake Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

5. $585,000, single-family house at 460 Lake Street

The sale of the single family residence at 460 Lake Street in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $585,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,396 square feet. The price per square foot was $419.

546 Venezia Way, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

4. $639,000, single-family residence at 546 Venezia Way

The 1,288 square-foot single-family home at 546 Venezia Way in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $639,000, $496 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

301 Portofino Way, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

3. $750,000, single-family home at 301 Portofino Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 301 Portofino Way in Cloverdale. The price was $750,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 2,641 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $284.

309 Pepperwood Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $770,000, single-family residence at 309 Pepperwood Drive

The property at 309 Pepperwood Drive in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $770,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,886 square feet. The price per square foot is $408.

303 Clover Springs Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

1. $799,000, single-family house at 303 Clover Springs Drive

The sale of the detached house at 303 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $799,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,338 square feet. The price per square foot was $342.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.