What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Forestville in the past 8 weeks?

A house in Forestville that sold for $2.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Forestville in the past eight weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past eight weeks, with an average price of $803,500, $554 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 19 to the week of Aug. 12 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9599 Argonne Way, Forestville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $415,000-single-family residence at 9599 Argonne Way

The property at 9599 Argonne Way in Forestville has new owners. The price was $415,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 548 square feet. The price per square foot is $757.

5. $420,000-detached house at 10150 Old River Road

The 1,542 square-foot single-family home at 10150 Old River Road in Forestville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $420,000, $272 per square foot. The house was built in 1937.

4. $445,000-single-family house at 11030 Sunset Ave.

The sale of the single-family house at 11030 Sunset Ave. in Forestville has been finalized. The price was $445,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1941 and has a living area of 696 square feet. The price per square foot was $639.

3. $600,000-single-family home at 242 Farrell Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 242 Farrell Drive in Forestville. The price was $600,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,376 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $436.

8647 Mirabel Road, Forestville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $741,000-detached house at 8647 Mirabel Road

The property at 8647 Mirabel Road in Forestville has new owners. The price was $741,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,116 square feet. The price per square foot is $664.

10755 Old River Road, Forestville, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.2 million-single-family residence at 10755 Old River Road

The sale of the single family residence at 10755 Old River Road in Forestville has been finalized. The price was $2,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 3,424 square feet. The price per square foot was $643.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.