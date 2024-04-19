What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Healdsburg in the past 2 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past two weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $947,429. The average price per square foot was $616.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 1 to the week of April 13 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1016 Sunnyside Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $675K, single-family home at 1016 Sunnyside Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1016 Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $675,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,191 square feet. The price per square foot was $567.

200 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $729K, condominium at 200 Foss Creek Circle

The property at 200 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $729,000. The condominium was built in 1988 and has a living area of 955 square feet. The price per square foot is $763.

116 Lavender Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $949K, single-family house at 116 Lavender Circle

The 1,857 square-foot single-family home at 116 Lavender Circle in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $949,000, $511 per square foot. The house was built in 2016.

111 Chiquita Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $960K, single-family residence at 111 Chiquita Road

The 1,955 square-foot detached house at 111 Chiquita Road in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $960,000, $491 per square foot. The house was built in 2020.

238 Sunnyvale Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million, single-family house at 238 Sunnyvale Drive

The sale of the detached house at 238 Sunnyvale Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,249,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,769 square feet. The price per square foot was $706.

985 Langhart Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.7 million, single-family home at 985 Langhart Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 985 Langhart Court in Healdsburg. The price was $1,650,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,346 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $703.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.