What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Healdsburg in the past 3 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past three weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $771.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 15 to the week of May 4 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

426 North Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $418K, condominium at 426 North Street

The sale of a condominium at 426 North Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $418,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in April. The condominium was built in 1972 and has a living area of 675 square feet. The price per square foot was $619.

1360 Pinon Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million, single-family home at 1360 Pinon Drive

The 1,280 square-foot single-family house at 1360 Pinon Drive in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $820 per square foot. The house was built in 1966.

216 Plaza Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million, single-family residence at 216 Plaza Street

The property at 216 Plaza Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 784 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,531.

143 Village Oaks Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million, single-family house at 143 Village Oaks Court

The property at 143 Village Oaks Court in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,249,500. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,052 square feet. The price per square foot is $609.

824 Center Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.3 million, single-family house at 824 Center Street

The 2,100 square-foot single-family residence at 824 Center Street in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,325,000, $631 per square foot. The house was built in 1949.

671 Piper Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.7 million, single-family home at 671 Piper Street

The sale of the single-family home at 671 Piper Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,650,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,047 square feet. The price per square foot was $806.

