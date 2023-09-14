What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Monte Rio in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Monte Rio that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Monte Rio in the past three weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $520,917. The average price per square foot ended up at $582.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 31 to the week of Sep. 9 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $50,000, single-family home at 21492 Starrett Hill Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 21492 Starrett Hill Drive in Monte Rio. The price was $50,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1890.

21476 Highland Terrace, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

5. $325,500, single-family residence at 21476 Highland Terrace

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 21476 Highland Terrace in Monte Rio. The price was $325,500 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1915 and the living area totals 785 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $415.

20095 River Boulevard, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

4. $415,000, single-family home at 20095 River Blvd.

The sale of the single family residence at 20095 River Blvd. in Monte Rio has been finalized. The price was $415,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,436 square feet. The price per square foot was $289.

21680 Starrett Hill Drive, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

3. $430,000, single-family house at 21680 Starrett Hill Drive

The 600 square-foot detached house at 21680 Starrett Hill Drive in Monte Rio has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $430,000, $717 per square foot. The house was built in 1924.

21448 Alpine Terrace, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

2. $455,000, detached house at 21448 Alpine Terrace

The sale of the single-family house at 21448 Alpine Terrace in Monte Rio has been finalized. The price was $455,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 825 square feet. The price per square foot was $552.

22954 Conifer Drive, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million, detached house at 22954 Conifer Drive

The property at 22954 Conifer Drive in Monte Rio has new owners. The price was $1,450,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,632 square feet. The price per square foot is $888.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.