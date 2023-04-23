What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, six real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $861,167. The average price per square foot was $517.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 9 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

511 Kentucky Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $750,000-single-family residence at 511 Kentucky Street

The property at 511 Kentucky Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1895 and has a living area of 988 square feet. The price per square foot is $759.

1533 McGregor Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $765,000-single-family home at 1533 McGregor Avenue

The 1,408 square-foot single-family house at 1533 McGregor Avenue in Petaluma has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $765,000, $543 per square foot. The house was built in 1976.

2037 Vista Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $782,000-detached house at 2037 Vista Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 2037 Vista Lane in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $782,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,463 square feet. The price per square foot was $535.

628 Cascade Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $870,000-single-family house at 628 Cascade Court

The property at 628 Cascade Court in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $870,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,154 square feet. The price per square foot is $404.

1184 Wieling Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $925,000-single-family home at 1184 Wieling Way

The sale of the single family residence at 1184 Wieling Way in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $925,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,188 square feet. The price per square foot was $423.

10 El Rose Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 10 El Rose Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 10 El Rose Drive in Petaluma. The price was $1,075,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1954 and the living area totals 1,779 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $604.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.