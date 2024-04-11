What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Windsor last week?

A house that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $920,000. The average price per square foot was $531.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 31 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9447 Lazy Creek Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $675K, single-family residence at 9447 Lazy Creek Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 9447 Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $675,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,158 square feet. The price per square foot was $583.

1056 Esparto Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $779K, single-family house at 1056 Esparto Court

The 1,100 square-foot single-family residence at 1056 Esparto Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $779,000, $708 per square foot. The house was built in 1994.

8814 Holly Leaf Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $850K, single-family home at 8814 Holly Leaf Drive

The property at 8814 Holly Leaf Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,635 square feet. The price per square foot is $520.

9232 Piccadilly Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $875K, single-family residence at 9232 Piccadilly Circle

The 1,938 square-foot detached house at 9232 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $875,000, $451 per square foot. The house was built in 1993.

129 Wooded Glen Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $876K, single-family home at 129 Wooded Glen Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 129 Wooded Glen Court in Windsor. The price was $876,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 1,633 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $536.

1107 Jennifer Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million, single-family house at 1107 Jennifer Lane

The property at 1107 Jennifer Lane in Windsor has new owners. The price was $1,465,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,926 square feet. The price per square foot is $501.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.