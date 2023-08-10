What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Windsor last week?
A house in Windsor that sold for $865,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.
In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $767,500, $420 per square foot.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
6. $540,000-single-family house at 9107 Benny Goodman Way
The property at 9107 Benny Goodman Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,212 square feet. The price per square foot is $446.
5. $725,000-single-family residence at 819 Les Brown Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 819 Les Brown Court in Windsor. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,506 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $481.
4. $825,000-detached house at 8002 Leno Drive
The property at 8002 Leno Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,435 square feet. The price per square foot is $339.
3. $825,000-single-family home at 443 Harper Court
The sale of the single family residence at 443 Harper Court in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $825,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,734 square feet. The price per square foot was $476.
2. $825,000-detached house at 9533 Kristine Way
The 2,030 square-foot detached house at 9533 Kristine Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $825,000, $406 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.
1. $865,000-single-family house at 311 Northampton Drive
The sale of the single-family home at 311 Northampton Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $865,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,032 square feet. The price per square foot was $426.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: