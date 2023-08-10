What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Windsor last week?

A house in Windsor that sold for $865,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $767,500, $420 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9107 Benny Goodman Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $540,000-single-family house at 9107 Benny Goodman Way

The property at 9107 Benny Goodman Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,212 square feet. The price per square foot is $446.

819 Les Brown Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $725,000-single-family residence at 819 Les Brown Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 819 Les Brown Court in Windsor. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,506 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $481.

8002 Leno Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $825,000-detached house at 8002 Leno Drive

The property at 8002 Leno Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,435 square feet. The price per square foot is $339.

443 Harper Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $825,000-single-family home at 443 Harper Court

The sale of the single family residence at 443 Harper Court in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $825,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,734 square feet. The price per square foot was $476.

9533 Kristine Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $825,000-detached house at 9533 Kristine Way

The 2,030 square-foot detached house at 9533 Kristine Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $825,000, $406 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

311 Northampton Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $865,000-single-family house at 311 Northampton Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 311 Northampton Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $865,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,032 square feet. The price per square foot was $426.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.