What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Cloverdale in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Cloverdale that sold for $690,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past three weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $602,143. The average price per square foot ended up at $444.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 31 to the week of Aug. 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $400,000-detached house at 1295 South Cloverdale Blvd.

The sale of the single family residence at 1295 South Cloverdale Blvd. in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $400,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 880 square feet. The price per square foot was $455.

137 Clover Springs Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

6. $525,000-single-family residence at 137 Clover Springs Drive

The 1,080 square-foot single-family house at 137 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $525,000, $486 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

1100 South Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

5. $630,000-single-family home at 1100 South Cloverdale Blvd.

The property at 1100 South Cloverdale Blvd. in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $630,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot is $469.

117 Marguerite Lane, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

4. $630,000-single-family house at 117 Marguerite Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 117 Marguerite Lane in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $630,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,419 square feet. The price per square foot was $444.

550 Haehl Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

3. $650,000-single-family house at 550 Haehl Street

The 1,526 square-foot single-family home at 550 Haehl Street in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $650,000, $426 per square foot. The house was built in 1976.

219 Red Mountain Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $690,000-single-family home at 219 Red Mountain Drive

The property at 219 Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $690,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,685 square feet. The price per square foot is $409.

1. $690,000-single-family residence at 0 None

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 0 None in Cloverdale. The price was $690,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 1,551 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $445.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.