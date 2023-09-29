What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Healdsburg in the past 2 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past two weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $778,857. The average price per square foot ended up at $602.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Sep. 11 to the week of Sep. 23 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

202 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

7. $548,000, condominium at 202 Foss Creek Circle

The sale of the condominium at 202 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $548,000, and the condominium changed hands in September. The condominium was built in 1988 and has a living area of 616 square feet. The price per square foot was $890.

132 Presidential Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $560,000, single-family residence at 132 Presidential Circle

The sale of the single family residence at 132 Presidential Circle in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $560,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,020 square feet. The price per square foot was $549.

321 Mountain View Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $650,000, single-family house at 321 Mountain View Drive

The property at 321 Mountain View Drive in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,150 square feet. The price per square foot is $565.

337 Orangewood Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $675,000, single-family home at 337 Orangewood Drive

The 1,080 square-foot single-family house at 337 Orangewood Drive in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $675,000, $625 per square foot. The house was built in 1965.

1353 Lupine Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $749,000, detached house at 1353 Lupine Road

The property at 1353 Lupine Road in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $749,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,004 square feet. The price per square foot is $746.

730 University Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $870,000, detached house at 730 University Street

The 2,106 square-foot single-family home at 730 University Street in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $870,000, $413 per square foot. The house was built in 1951.

800 South Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.4 million, single-family house at 800 South Fitch Mountain Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 800 South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg. The price was $1,400,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 2,069 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $677.

