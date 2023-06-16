What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Healdsburg last week?

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past week.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million, $664 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 4 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

117 Lavender Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

7. $825,000-detached house at 117 Lavender Circle

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 117 Lavender Circle in Healdsburg. The price was $825,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 1,857 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $444.

2610 Mill Creek Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $900,000-single-family residence at 2610 Mill Creek Road

The sale of the single family residence at 2610 Mill Creek Road in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1947 and has a living area of 1,931 square feet. The price per square foot was $466.

1661 Stirrup Loop, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million-single-family house at 1661 Stirrup Loop

The property at 1661 Stirrup Loop in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,091 square feet. The price per square foot is $526.

524 Jachetta Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million-single-family home at 524 Jachetta Court

The 1,862 square-foot single-family residence at 524 Jachetta Court in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,195,000, $642 per square foot. The house was built in 1984.

619 Brown Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million-single-family house at 619 Brown Street

The property at 619 Brown Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,216,000. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,337 square feet. The price per square foot is $909.

416 East Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.3 million-detached house at 416 East Street

The 1,087 square-foot single-family residence at 416 East Street in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,263,000, $1,162 per square foot. The house was built in 1934.

101 Fitch Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.5 million-single-family residence at 101 Fitch Street

The sale of the single-family home at 101 Fitch Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,500,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,879 square feet. The price per square foot was $798.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.