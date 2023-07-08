What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $2.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $690.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 25 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $550,000-single-family residence at 1430 Petaluma Blvd.

The property at 1430 Petaluma Blvd. in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 1922 and has a living area of 924 square feet. The price per square foot is $595.

104 Verde Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $680,000-detached house at 104 Verde Court

The property at 104 Verde Court in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 952 square feet. The price per square foot is $714.

225 Vallejo Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $815,000-single-family home at 225 Vallejo Street

The 875 square-foot detached house at 225 Vallejo Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $815,000, $931 per square foot. The house was built in 1923.

561 Jade Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $862,500-condominium at 561 Jade Street

The 2,028 square-foot condominium at 561 Jade Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $862,500, $425 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2016.

1505 Pheasant Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $925,000-single-family house at 1505 Pheasant Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1505 Pheasant Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $925,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot was $629.

11 Jerome Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $2.3 million-single-family home at 11 Jerome Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 11 Jerome Court in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $2,275,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,364 square feet. The price per square foot was $676.

101 Eastman Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.4 million-single-family house at 101 Eastman Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 101 Eastman Court in Petaluma. The price was $2,350,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,642 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $889.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.