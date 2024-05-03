What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks?

A house that sold for $990,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $758,357, or $414 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 15 to the week of April 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

200 La Quinta Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $574K, single-family house at 200 La Quinta Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 200 La Quinta Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $573,500, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,544 square feet. The price per square foot was $371.

852 Patti Page Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $675K, single-family residence at 852 Patti Page Court

The 1,179 square-foot single-family residence at 852 Patti Page Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $675,000, $573 per square foot. The house was built in 1996.

454 Emily Rose Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $690K, condominium at 454 Emily Rose Circle

A sale has been finalized for a condominium at 454 Emily Rose Circle in Windsor. The price was $690,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in April. The condo was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,867 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $370.

176 Flametree Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $700K, single-family home at 176 Flametree Circle

The 1,795 square-foot detached house at 176 Flametree Circle in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $700,000, $390 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

7783 Foppiano Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $775K, single-family house at 7783 Foppiano Way

The property at 7783 Foppiano Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,815 square feet. The price per square foot is $427.

7822 Wildflower Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $905K, single-family residence at 7822 Wildflower Court

The property at 7822 Wildflower Court in Windsor has new owners. The price was $905,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,968 square feet. The price per square foot is $460.

391 Decanter Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $990K, single-family home at 391 Decanter Circle

The sale of the single-family home at 391 Decanter Circle in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $990,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,642 square feet. The price per square foot was $375.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.