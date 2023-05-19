What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Windsor that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $774,357. The average price per square foot ended up at $423.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 1 to the week of May 14 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $675,000-detached house at 9762 Dawn Way

The 1,312 square-foot single-family residence at 9762 Dawn Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $675,000, $514 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

6. $710,000-single-family residence at 825 Stellar Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 825 Stellar Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $710,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,500 square feet. The price per square foot was $473.

1308 Seghesio Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $731,500-single-family house at 1308 Seghesio Way

The property at 1308 Seghesio Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $731,500. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,337 square feet. The price per square foot is $547.

4. $749,000-single-family home at 440 Godfrey Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 440 Godfrey Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $749,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,797 square feet. The price per square foot was $417.

3. $750,000-single-family residence at 581 Quaking Aspen Lane

The property at 581 Quaking Aspen Lane in Windsor has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,864 square feet. The price per square foot is $402.

2. $895,000-detached house at 9147 Piccadilly Circle

The 2,488 square-foot single-family residence at 9147 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $895,000, $360 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.

1. $910,000-single-family house at 9212 Piccadilly Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 9212 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor. The price was $910,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $366.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.