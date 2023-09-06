What are the 8 most expensive homes that sold in Guerneville in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Guerneville that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past three weeks.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $687,500. The average price per square foot ended up at $503.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 7 to the week of Sep. 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

18332 Neeley Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

8. $340,000, detached house at 18332 Neeley Road

The 1,094 square-foot detached house at 18332 Neeley Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $340,000, $311 per square foot. The house was built in 1947.

14266 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

7. $400,000, single-family residence at 14266 Old Cazadero Road

The sale of the single-family house at 14266 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $400,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 1,190 square feet. The price per square foot was $336.

14113 Palo Alto Drive, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $600,000, single-family home at 14113 Palo Alto Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14113 Palo Alto Drive in Guerneville. The price was $600,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1910 and the living area totals 1,992 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $301.

14200 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $605,000, single-family house at 14200 Old Cazadero Road

The 1,282 square-foot detached house at 14200 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $605,000, $472 per square foot. The house was built in 1925.

4. $610,000, single-family home at 14308 Lovers Lane

The property at 14308 Lovers Lane in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $610,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,080 square feet. The price per square foot is $565.

3. $750,000, single-family house at 14625 River Road

The sale of the single family residence at 14625 River Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $750,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,507 square feet. The price per square foot was $498.

2. $925,000, detached house at 14680 Northern Ave.

The property at 14680 Northern Ave. in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,401 square feet. The price per square foot is $660.

1. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 17447 Riverside Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 17447 Riverside Drive in Guerneville. The price was $1,270,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1936 and the living area totals 1,369 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $928.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.