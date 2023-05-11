What are the 8 most expensive homes that sold in Guerneville in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Guerneville that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past three weeks.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $706,188. The average price per square foot was $563.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 3 to the week of May 7 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8. $360,000-detached house at 15020 Canyon Six Road

The 450 square-foot single-family home at 15020 Canyon Six Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $360,000, $800 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

16233 Third Street, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

7. $567,000-single-family residence at 16233 Third Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 16233 Third Street in Guerneville. The price was $567,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1928 and the living area totals 1,066 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $532.

14620 Eastern Avenue, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $630,000-single-family house at 14620 Eastern Avenue

The property at 14620 Eastern Avenue in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $630,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 799 square feet. The price per square foot is $788.

5. $650,000-single-family home at 16424 Cutten Drive

The property at 16424 Cutten Drive in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,787 square feet. The price per square foot is $364.

4. $687,500-single-family residence at 17342 Park Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 17342 Park Avenue in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $687,500, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1919 and has a living area of 1,620 square feet. The price per square foot was $424.

14301 McLane Avenue, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $705,000-detached house at 14301 McLane Avenue

The 1,227 square-foot single-family home at 14301 McLane Avenue in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $705,000, $575 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

17530 Orchard Avenue, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $800,000-single-family home at 17530 Orchard Avenue

The sale of the single family residence at 17530 Orchard Avenue in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,326 square feet. The price per square foot was $603.

16389 Cutten Drive, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million-single-family house at 16389 Cutten Drive

The 1,744 square-foot detached house at 16389 Cutten Drive in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,250,000, $717 per square foot. The house was built in 1987.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.