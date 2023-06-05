What are the 8 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $950,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $691,250. The average price per square foot ended up at $543.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 28 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1116 Vallejo Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $475,000-single-family home at 1116 Vallejo Street

The 1,075 square-foot single-family residence at 1116 Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $475,000, $442 per square foot. The house was built in 1955.

1248 Kerney Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $606,000-single-family house at 1248 Kerney Street

The 1,219 square-foot detached house at 1248 Kerney Street in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $606,000, $497 per square foot. The house was built in 1966.

6538 Stonecroft Terrace, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $617,000-single-family residence at 6538 Stonecroft Terrace

The sale of the single-family home at 6538 Stonecroft Terrace in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $617,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,304 square feet. The price per square foot was $473.

2497 Chatham Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $700,000-detached house at 2497 Chatham Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2497 Chatham Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $700,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1976 and the living area totals 1,402 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $499.

2317 Hooker Oak Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $705,000-single-family house at 2317 Hooker Oak Court

The property at 2317 Hooker Oak Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $705,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,240 square feet. The price per square foot is $569.

5212 Lockwood Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $719,000-single-family home at 5212 Lockwood Circle

The property at 5212 Lockwood Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $719,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,160 square feet. The price per square foot is $620.

2808 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $758,000-detached house at 2808 Sonoma Ave.

The sale of the single family residence at 2808 Sonoma Ave. In Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $758,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,088 square feet. The price per square foot was $697.

3535 Sleepy Hollow Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $950,000-single-family residence at 3535 Sleepy Hollow Court

The property at 3535 Sleepy Hollow Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,696 square feet. The price per square foot is $560.

