What are the 9 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, nine residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million, $567 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

42 Burlington Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $550,000-single-family home at 42 Burlington Drive

The property at 42 Burlington Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot is $409.

1587 Anna Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $670,000-single-family residence at 1587 Anna Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 1587 Anna Way in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $670,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,633 square feet. The price per square foot was $410.

115 Rene Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $740,000-detached house at 115 Rene Drive

The 1,513 square-foot detached house at 115 Rene Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $740,000, $489 per square foot. The house was built in 1968.

203 Douglas Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $950,000-single-family house at 203 Douglas Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 203 Douglas Street in Petaluma. The price was $950,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 2,037 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $466.

5. $1.3 million-single-family house at 1005 Carob Court

The 1,785 square-foot single-family home at 1005 Carob Court in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,300,000, $728 per square foot. The house was built in 1970.

338 English Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.6 million-single-family residence at 338 English Street

The property at 338 English Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,649,000. The house was built in 1878 and has a living area of 3,495 square feet. The price per square foot is $472.

215 Prospect Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.8 million-detached house at 215 Prospect Street

The sale of the single family residence at 215 Prospect Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,755,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1910 and has a living area of 2,304 square feet. The price per square foot was $762.

1823 Maiden Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.9 million-single-family home at 1823 Maiden Lane

The 3,029 square-foot single-family residence at 1823 Maiden Lane in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,875,000, $619 per square foot. The house was built in 1995.

38 Iverson Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.1 million-detached house at 38 Iverson Way

The 3,266 square-foot single-family residence at 38 Iverson Way in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $2,100,000, $643 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.