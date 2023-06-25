What was the decrease in real estate prices in Petaluma last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Petaluma decreased in the past week to $489. That’s $2 more than the Sonoma County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Petaluma was $540.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Healdsburg, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $1,287.

The best deal can be found in Rohnert Park, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $397.

In the past week, a 1,513-square-foot home on Rene Drive in Petaluma sold for $740,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Jun. 12.

