What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa reported last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Rosa between March 26 and April 2.

In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $774,583. The average price per square foot was $441.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 26 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

913 Kingwood Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $530,000 single-family home at 913 Kingwood Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 913 Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $530,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 1,541 square feet. The price per square foot was $344. The deal was finalized on Mar. 6.

5107 Gold Lake Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $585,000 detached house at 5107 Gold Lake Drive

The property at 5107 Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot is $418. The deal was finalized on Feb. 28.

461 Tracy Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $589,000 single-family house at 461 Tracy Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 461 Tracy Avenue in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $589,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1981 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot was $526. The deal was finalized on Feb. 28.

913 Renee Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $600,000 single-family home at 913 Renee Court

The 1,686 square-foot single-family home at 913 Renee Court in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $600,000, $356 per square foot. The house was built in 1976. The deal was finalized on Mar. 6.

5432 Melita Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $679,000 single-family home at 5432 Melita Road

The property at 5432 Melita Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $679,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,240 square feet. The price per square foot is $548. The deal was finalized on Feb. 28.

4119 Siskiyou Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $720,000 single-family home at 4119 Siskiyou Avenue

The 1,415 square-foot detached house at 4119 Siskiyou Avenue in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $720,000, $509 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on Feb. 28.

452 Garfield Park Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $829,000 single-family home at 452 Garfield Park Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 452 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa. The price was $829,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1968 and the living area totals 2,212 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $375. The deal was finalized on Mar. 3.

3. $850,000 house at 1301 Miller Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1301 Miller Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,028 square feet. The price per square foot was $419. The deal was finalized on Feb. 28.

309 Pacific Heights Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million single-family home at 309 Pacific Heights Drive

The sale of the home at 309 Pacific Heights Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,070,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,851 square feet. The price per square foot was $375. The deal was finalized on Feb. 28.

198 Middle Rincon Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million single-family house at 198 Middle Rincon Road

The property at 198 Middle Rincon Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,125,000. The house was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,656 square feet. The price per square foot is $679. The deal was finalized on Mar. 6.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.