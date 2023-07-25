What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Cloverdale in the past 5 weeks?
A house in Cloverdale that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past five weeks.
In total, 12 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past five weeks, with an average price of $701,333, $380 per square foot.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 5 to the week of July 22 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
10. $620,000-detached house at 358 Lake Street
The 966 square-foot single-family residence at 358 Lake Street in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $620,000, $642 per square foot. The house was built in 1967.
9. $649,000-single-family house at 102 Spring Court
The sale of the detached house at 102 Spring Court in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $649,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,300 square feet. The price per square foot was $499.
8. $665,000-single-family residence at 101 Lavender Court
The property at 101 Lavender Court in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $665,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,392 square feet. The price per square foot is $478.
7. $690,000-single-family home at 277 Red Mountain Drive
The sale of the single family residence at 277 Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $690,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,672 square feet. The price per square foot was $413.
6. $700,000-single-family house at 229 NorthWashington Street
The 2,003 square-foot single-family house at 229 NorthWashington Street in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $700,000, $349 per square foot. The house was built in 2005.
5. $710,000-detached house at 100 SouthJefferson Street
A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 100 SouthJefferson Street in Cloverdale. The price was $710,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1953 and the living area totals 1,972 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $360.
4. $760,000-single-family residence at 113 St Michael Court
The property at 113 St Michael Court in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,001 square feet. The price per square foot is $380.
3. $799,000-single-family home at 106 St John Place
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 106 St John Place in Cloverdale. The price was $799,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 2,438 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $328.
2. $879,000-single-family house at 105 Syrah Court
The sale of the single family residence at 105 Syrah Court in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $879,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,120 square feet. The price per square foot was $415.
1. $1.1 million-detached house at 500 Port Circle
The property at 500 Port Circle in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $1,064,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,606 square feet. The price per square foot is $295.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
