What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Healdsburg in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past two weeks.

In total, 10 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million, $752 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 3 to the week of July 15 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

16 Adeline Way, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

10. $410,000-single-family home at 16 Adeline Way

The 753 square-foot single-family house at 16 Adeline Way in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $410,000, $544 per square foot. The house was built in 1948.

2742 North Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

9. $615,000-single-family residence at 2742 NorthFitch Mountain Road

The property at 2742 NorthFitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $615,000. The house was built in 1932 and has a living area of 993 square feet. The price per square foot is $619.

351 Grandview Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

8. $640,000-single-family house at 351 Grandview Court

The sale of the single family residence at 351 Grandview Court in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $640,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,175 square feet. The price per square foot was $545.

2750 North Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

7. $655,000-detached house at 2750 NorthFitch Mountain Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2750 NorthFitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg. The price was $655,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1932 and the living area totals 1,406 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $466.

340 Vineyard Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $759,000-detached house at 340 Vineyard Drive

The property at 340 Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $759,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,362 square feet. The price per square foot is $557.

5. $859,000-condominium at 214 Foss Creek Circle

The sale of the condominium at 214 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $859,000, and the condominium changed hands in June. The condominium was built in 1988 and has a living area of 960 square feet. The price per square foot was $895.

119 Chiquita Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million-single-family house at 119 Chiquita Road

The 1,955 square-foot single-family home at 119 Chiquita Road in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,000,000, $512 per square foot. The house was built in 2020.

848 March Avenue, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million-single-family residence at 848 March Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 848 March Ave. in Healdsburg. The price was $1,245,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 2,099 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $593.

556 Matheson Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $2.4 million-single-family home at 556 Matheson Street

The property at 556 Matheson Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $2,350,000. The house was built in 1918 and has a living area of 2,551 square feet. The price per square foot is $921.

313 Matheson Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $3.5 million-single-family house at 313 Matheson Street

The sale of the single-family house at 313 Matheson Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $3,460,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1941 and has a living area of 2,678 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,292.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.